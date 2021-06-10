Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $57.45 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $57,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NFLX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.58. The company had a trading volume of 237,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.45 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

