Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $95.29 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $95,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $871.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,093. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $836.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

