Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $32,091,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.10. 13,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,534. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

