Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 91,274 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 149,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

