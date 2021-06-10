Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

