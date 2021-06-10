Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 17,805 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

