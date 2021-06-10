Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 343,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

