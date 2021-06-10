More Coin (MORE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,873.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $131,146.37 and $1,873.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

