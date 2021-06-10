Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $130.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.