Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Peel Hunt raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

