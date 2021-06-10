Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

KBX opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.66.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

