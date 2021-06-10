Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $36.93 million and $446,378.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

