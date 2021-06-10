Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Shares Up 0.8%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit (NASDAQ:MCAEU)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.12. 1,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit (NASDAQ:MCAEU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

