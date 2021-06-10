Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $169,960.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MOV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 185,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

