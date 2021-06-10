Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.91

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 4953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after buying an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mplx by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

