mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.43 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $16.43 million and $1.93 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063375 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023809 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00848261 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.08494613 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00089063 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

