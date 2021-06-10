mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and $1,764.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,531.79 or 0.99815225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00070170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

