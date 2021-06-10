M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Boosted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.11. 18,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,703. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

