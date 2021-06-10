M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,666 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

