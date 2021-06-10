Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 777,195 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,720,182.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 140,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,736. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.