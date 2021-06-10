Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.71. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

