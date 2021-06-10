Multiplier (MXX) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Major Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $13,609.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 99,230,231 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

