MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.55 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $618,604.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,785,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,690,046,127 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

