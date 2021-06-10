Mushroom Market Cap Achieves $13.09 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. Mushroom has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00179670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00198762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.01294159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,002.25 or 0.99657811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

