MVL Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $180.21 million and approximately $17,013.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00866124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.24 or 0.08511047 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,891,731,179 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

