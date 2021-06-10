MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Tops $5.44

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $94.63 million and $19.44 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00014989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

