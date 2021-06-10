Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYO has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of MYO stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.42. Myomo has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. Analysts predict that Myomo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter worth about $2,284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.