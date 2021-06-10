Myriad Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $17,148.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,784,376,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.