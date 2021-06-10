Mysterium Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $7,611.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

