MyWish Price Reaches $0.26 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.50 million and $349.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.