Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 6.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 602,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,222,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

