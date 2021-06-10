Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $115,329.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00866430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08561950 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,627,812 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars.

