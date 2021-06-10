Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.72. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 41,736 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 445.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

