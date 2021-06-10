Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $529,090.43

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $529,090.43 and approximately $13,255.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 175.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,948,187 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.