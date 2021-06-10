National Bankshares Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$28.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCL.A. Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

TCL.A stock traded up C$1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.78. The company had a trading volume of 383,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.08. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

