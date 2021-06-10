National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires $34,990.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $34,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,877.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

National Bankshares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

