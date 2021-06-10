National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.56. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 22,382 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKSH shares. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

