National Bankshares Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.44.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$108.91. 43,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$102.18. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$64.48 and a 1-year high of C$110.94.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.417003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.