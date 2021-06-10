National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.32

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 4103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

