Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.50. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 16,315 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

