Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.38

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003813 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044577 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,498,027 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.