Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

