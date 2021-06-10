nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $385,139.52 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 299,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

