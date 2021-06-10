NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.97 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $51.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00008087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00237911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00036367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005384 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,848,284 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.