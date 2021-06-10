Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00004856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025919 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,943,350 coins and its circulating supply is 17,557,419 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.