Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,600. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Twitter by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,491,000 after acquiring an additional 245,311 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

