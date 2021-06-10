Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 33,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,129,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

