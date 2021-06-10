Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) PT Raised to C$5.00

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NLC traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$404.82 million and a PE ratio of -66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.90.

In related news, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,475,000. Also, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000. Insiders have sold a total of 516,700 shares of company stock worth $1,314,454 over the last quarter.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

