Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Given New C$4.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NTTHF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 307,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,009. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

