Neo Price Reaches $51.06 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Neo has a market cap of $3.60 billion and $622.11 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $51.06 or 0.00138631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062081 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00183092 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

